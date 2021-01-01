Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.43. Saga Communications shares last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 3,335 shares trading hands.

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 552,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000.

Saga Communications Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

