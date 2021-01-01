Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $79.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

SAGE stock opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $90.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.45.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

