SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $53.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,331.33 and a beta of 2.17.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $37,929.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,909. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

