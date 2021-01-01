SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Stock Price Up 1%

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS)’s stock price rose 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 275,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 453,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm has a market cap of $21.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39.

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 76.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PERS)

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

