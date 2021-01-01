Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) (CVE:SCZ) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) (CVE:SCZ) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.47. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 18,412 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande project that include three concession groups, which consists of 184 mining concessions covering an area of 8,944 hectares in the Zacatecas Mining District, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.