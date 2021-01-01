Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,400 First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 26,046 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 23,982 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCF opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

