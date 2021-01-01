Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 185,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Curis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 33.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Curis by 108.5% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 127,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Curis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $481.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.23. Curis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $9.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

