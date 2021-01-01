Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in MeiraGTx by 530.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,781 shares in the company, valued at $20,794,747.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 18,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 864,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,832,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,255 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $581.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.32. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MeiraGTx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

