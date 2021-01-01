Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 66.7% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

