Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce sales of $153.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.09 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $219.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $923.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $903.77 million to $936.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $887.58 million, with estimates ranging from $845.45 million to $935.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS.

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $715,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STNG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.19. 1,286,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,024. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $656.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

