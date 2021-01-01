SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Trading 16.2% Higher

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) shares traded up 16.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.51. 1,813,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,020,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 116.09% and a negative net margin of 145.38%.

SCWorx Company Profile (NASDAQ:WORX)

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

