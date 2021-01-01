Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post $83.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $78.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $323.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.40 million to $325.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $330.80 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $340.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $80.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of SBCF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.45. 238,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,503. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $190,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

