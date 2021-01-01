Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.27.

Shares of STX opened at $62.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $66.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 680,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $41,766,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,177,782 shares of company stock valued at $71,672,199 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $985,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 367,350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,099,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

