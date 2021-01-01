Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Trading Up 6.2%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 1,356,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,303,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEEL shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

