Sei Investments Co. Acquires 3,567 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of MicroStrategy worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 3,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $388.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.30. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $399.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,237.92 and a beta of 1.56.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total value of $1,628,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $111,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,350 shares of company stock worth $42,936,631. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

