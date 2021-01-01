Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $70.60 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $72.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

