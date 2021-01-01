Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $107,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.15 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.97%.

RLJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.