Sei Investments Co. Sells 12,605 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,605 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae during the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 29.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 7.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 23,375 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 93.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cannae in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

