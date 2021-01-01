Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Select Energy Services worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 561.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 900,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 764,726 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 264,512 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 86,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $101.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

