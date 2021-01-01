Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Shares of Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS) rose 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 153,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 137,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66.

About Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS)

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

