Semux (SEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $206,288.14

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Semux has a total market capitalization of $206,288.14 and approximately $5,206.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001301 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003057 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000043 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.