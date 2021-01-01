SENSO Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (SENSO)

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. SENSO has a total market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $766,732.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SENSO has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One SENSO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000042 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000147 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SENSO Profile

SENSO (SENSO) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 5,915,280,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,241,334 tokens. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SENSO is sensoriumxr.com.

Buying and Selling SENSO

