ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.14. ServiceNow posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.70.

Shares of NOW opened at $550.43 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $566.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.93, a P/E/G ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $530.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.94.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.55, for a total value of $802,678.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,202,620.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,838 shares of company stock worth $38,971,927. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,200,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

