Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a C$4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$3.15. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

SCL has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cormark set a C$5.50 price target on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) stock opened at C$3.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$247.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. Shawcor Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$13.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.82.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$267.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

