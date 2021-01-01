Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.33. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 43,737 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sherritt International from $0.15 to $0.20 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sherritt International from $0.30 to $0.35 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

Sherritt International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHERF)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.