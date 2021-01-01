Sidoti Raises Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Price Target to $64.00

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Sidoti from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

ASTE stock opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.