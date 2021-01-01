SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84. SIGA Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

