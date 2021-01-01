Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.49) EPS.

Shares of SGTX opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,444,443 shares in the company, valued at $43,999,974. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

