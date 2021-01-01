Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silverback Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBTX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $49.86.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Piazza acquired 11,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vickie L. Capps bought 9,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 69,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,964 in the last three months.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

