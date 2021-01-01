SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) vs. New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ) Head-To-Head Survey

New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New Source Energy Partners and SilverBow Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Source Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverBow Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

SilverBow Resources has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.83%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than New Source Energy Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Source Energy Partners and SilverBow Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SilverBow Resources $288.63 million 0.22 $114.66 million $9.74 0.55

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than New Source Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares New Source Energy Partners and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A SilverBow Resources -126.28% -2.61% -0.96%

Volatility & Risk

New Source Energy Partners has a beta of -10.69, meaning that its stock price is 1,169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats New Source Energy Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Source Energy Partners

New Source Energy Partners L.P. acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of December 31, 2014, the company had 145,919 gross acres in the Golden Lane, Luther, and Southern Dome fields in east-central Oklahoma; and 83 gross proved undeveloped drilling locations. It had proved reserves of approximately 16.3 MMBoe. The company also offers various oilfield services, including wellsite services during the drilling and completion stages of a well, such as blowout prevention, surface valve, and flowback services for horizontal and vertical wells in oil, natural gas, and NGL production regions in North America. New Source Energy GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On March 15, 2016, New Source Energy Partners LP, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

