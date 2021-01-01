Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Simulations Plus also reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,745,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,800,533.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $278,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $922,732.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 452.2% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 51.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 196.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.92. 97,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,750. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.84, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

