SingularityNET (AGI) Trading 16% Higher Over Last Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $47.06 million and $1.20 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00040138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.84 or 0.00295165 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00027926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $585.45 or 0.01989921 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,144,672 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

