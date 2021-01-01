Sirios Resources Inc. (SOI.V) (CVE:SOI) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Sirios Resources Inc. (SOI.V) (CVE:SOI) rose 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 382,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 166,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 38.04 and a current ratio of 39.34. The company has a market cap of C$31.24 million and a PE ratio of -9.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Sirios Resources Inc. (SOI.V) (CVE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Sirios Resources Inc. (SOI.V) Company Profile (CVE:SOI)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 7,400 acres located in Quebec. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

