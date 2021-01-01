SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will announce sales of $610.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $623.43 million and the lowest is $593.10 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $535.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $158.63. The stock had a trading volume of 208,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,023. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.79. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $161.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,927,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,456,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 565,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,985,000 after purchasing an additional 255,544 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,337.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 143,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,125,000 after buying an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after acquiring an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

