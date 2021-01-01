Small Love Potion 24 Hour Volume Hits $68,279.00 (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $839,639.77 and approximately $68,279.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00028957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00127453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00179544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00554844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00299988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049685 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

