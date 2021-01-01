Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,038,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $758,850.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $759,000.00.

SMAR stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 89,152 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

