Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) shares rose 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 9,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 3,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

Solitron Devices Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SODI)

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

