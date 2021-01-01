Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

SBSI opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $37.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $888,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 11.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 280,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 28,472 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 19.0% in the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 24.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $444,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.