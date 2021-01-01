SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,761,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 81,203.4% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,325,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 41,274,874 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 953.5% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 493,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 446,366 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $55.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

