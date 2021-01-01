Spectiv Achieves Market Capitalization of $14,036.05 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Spectiv token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $14,036.05 and $1.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectiv has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00041381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00299775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00026195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $599.23 or 0.02047155 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv (SIG) is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.