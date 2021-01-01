Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (SEV.V) (CVE:SEV) Shares Down 25%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (SEV.V) (CVE:SEV) was down 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 5,019,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 469% from the average daily volume of 881,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$20.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (SEV.V) Company Profile (CVE:SEV)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (SEV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (SEV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.