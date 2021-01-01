Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 1,863,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,139,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $497.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 150,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $709,225.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,481.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $128,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,093 shares of company stock worth $1,551,106. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,468,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,066,000 after purchasing an additional 93,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,744,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,554 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,600,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 342,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

