Spendcoin Price Reaches $0.0064 on Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a market cap of $14.51 million and $22.00 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 55.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,068,796 tokens. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

