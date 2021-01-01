Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Spine Injury Solutions shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 50,036 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

About Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents.

