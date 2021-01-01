Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

SRC opened at $40.17 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

