Sprott (NYSE:SII) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Head-To-Head Survey

Sprott (NYSE:SII) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 19.54% 6.53% 5.32% Oportun Financial -2.29% -3.56% -0.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sprott and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00 Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sprott presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.68%. Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $20.13, suggesting a potential upside of 3.90%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sprott is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sprott and Oportun Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $72.50 million 10.20 $10.20 million $0.04 724.75 Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.89 $61.60 million $1.12 17.29

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Sprott on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

