Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $407.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBYI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.