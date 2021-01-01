Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,431 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.22% of Orion Group worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Orion Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,332,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Orion Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 912,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 902,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 37,913 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 67.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 183,784 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORN. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.53.

ORN opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $150.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.91. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $189.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $198,030.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,675 shares in the company, valued at $512,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

