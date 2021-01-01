Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 151.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,563 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lee Enterprises were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 364,993 shares during the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEE opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.50. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

