Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 891 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Insteel Industries worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,799,000 after acquiring an additional 56,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 98,317 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IIIN shares. BidaskClub cut Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $22.27 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $429.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.23 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

